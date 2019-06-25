DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A chemical scare at the DeKalb County courthouse is raising safety concerns. A paralegal told CBS46 that Tuesday's scare could have been avoided.
“It was just chaos, it was just totally chaos,” Army Barnes said.
Tuesday started like every other work day at the DeKalb County courthouse for Amy Barnes. She said around 3:30 p.m. that all changed.
“I am here staffed on a case trying to help exonerate somebody. I’m trying to do my work and bam we’re all forced out in the hot sun,” Barnes explained.
Emergency crews rushed in and evacuated people inside the building after receiving a mail threat on the first floor.
“People’s entire businesses their lives are on the line, their families are on the line and it all gets stopped over alleged anthrax,” added Barnes.
Officials said that an unknown substance was found inside a package mailed to the courthouse -- though officials later learned the substance found inside was not anthrax. Threats were also written inside the package. Barns said this false threat cost her a client.
“This nonsense happens somebody sits in jail for I don’t know 90 more days,” Barnes said.
Officials told CBS46 the package was sent by an inmate at an unknown prison facility. Barns said she wants to see some change to courthouse security so no one else’s life is put on hold.
“It’s common sense all they have to do is have an offsite mail room, how hard is that? What they are doing is they are rolling out the red carpet for anybody who wants to get out of a court date by putting powder in an envelope,” Barnes explained.
Decatur officials said both the FBI and Home Land Security were here on scene today. The Feds have now taken over the investigation moving forward.
