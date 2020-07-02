DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County ranks third in the state with more than 6,000 coronavirus cases, but the County will still shut down testing over the July 4th weekend.
The DeKalb County Board of Health said the COVID-19 call center, COVID-19 testing sites, and DeKalb County Board of Health Centers will all be closed from Friday through Sunday.
#Reminder: DeKalb County Board of Health Centers, COVID-19 call center and COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. pic.twitter.com/X5FBZ9fmvL— DeKalb County BOH (@HealthyDeKalb) July 1, 2020
According to state numbers released Thursday afternoon, DeKalb county has reported 6,172 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic. The county has also reported 939 hospitalizations and 173 deaths to the state of Georgia.
Meantime in Fulton County, the health department said the appointment line for testing will be open Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and closed the rest of the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.