Salt Lake County Health Department's public health nurse Lee Cherie Booth performs a coronavirus test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department, Friday, June 12, 2020, in Salt Lake City. The number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have gone up in some states, a bleak reminder that the pandemic that's infected more than 2 million people is not over.

 Rick Bowmer/AP

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County ranks third in the state with more than 6,000 coronavirus cases, but the County will still shut down testing over the July 4th weekend.

The DeKalb County Board of Health said the COVID-19 call center, COVID-19 testing sites, and DeKalb County Board of Health Centers will all be closed from Friday through Sunday.

According to state numbers released Thursday afternoon, DeKalb county has reported 6,172 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic. The county has also reported 939 hospitalizations and 173 deaths to the state of Georgia.

Meantime in Fulton County, the health department said the appointment line for testing will be open Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and closed the rest of the weekend.

