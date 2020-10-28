DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- As Hurricane Zeta approaches Georgia Thursday, the DeKalb County Board of Health will close its COVID-19 testing and drive-thru flu shot locations due to the threat of inclement weather.
COVID-19 testing appointments scheduled for Thursday will be moved to Friday and Saturday along with drive-thru flu shot appointments will be rescheduled to Friday and next week, officials told CBS46 News.
For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19.
Information about the flu and immunization programs, including on-site worksite or community flu clinics, visit dekalbhealth.net/flu or call 404-294-3700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.