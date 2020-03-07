DEKALB COUNTY, (CBS46) - Pothole repair comes a month early thanks in part to Saturday’s sunny skies.
DeKalb County employees began working on Panola Road around 10 a.m. between State Route 212 and State Route 155 (Snapfinger Road).
The rainy weather plagued the potholes making them worse. DeKalb County crews rolled out the repair equipment. Crews will take out the weak pavement and areas riddled with potholes, then come back through with new asphalt.
“One of the most visible infrastructure problems created by recent weather is pavement damage,” said Rick Lemke, director of DeKalb County Public Works Department. “Rain turns small potholes into large ones when water intrudes into the road’s sub-base. In addition to a proliferation of potholes, cold and wet conditions prevent proper repair since repair material can’t bond property to wet pavement.”
This is an all-hands-on-deck approach, with non-emergency construction crews reassigned to pothole response. Three contractors have been assigned to repair some of the worst pothole corridors in the county and instructed to fill each hole they encounter along the road.
As weather allows and work is complete, they will receive new assignments.
“Since the beginning of the year, DeKalb Roads and Drainage crews have been working extra hours around the clock to ensure the safety of DeKalb citizens by responding to emergency calls to keep roads open,” said DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond. “This directed focus of resources will help restore the integrity of DeKalb’s roads.”
Citizens can report potholes by reporting the location to the pothole hotline at 404-297-3813.
