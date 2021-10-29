DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A 23-year-old detention officer with DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has been arrested.
Decatur resident Keontey Damond Brown is accused of f Violation of Oath of Office, Going Inside of Guardlines, and Sexual Contact by Employee or Agent in the First Degree, all felonies.
According to arrest warrants, Brown allegedly brought contraband to an inmate and engaged in verbal and physical sexual contact with an inmate while working as a detention officer.
Brown's employment was terminated, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was taken into custody on Oct. 28 and booked into DeKalb County Jail.
