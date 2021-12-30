DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County residents lined up as early at 6 a.m. to get free at-home COVID test kits being distributed by the county.
In two hours, 5,000 kits containing a rapid at-home COVID test, sanitizer, and face masks had been distributed across sites at South DeKalb Mall, North DeKalb Mall, and Plaza Fiesta.
For Lisa Ray, getting an at-home COVID test was deeply important, after she nearly died from the virus last year.
“I was in the ICU last year in July for COVID and Emory Hillandale helped save my life,” Ray said. Ray says it took her seven months to test negative for COVID-19.
“It tried to collapse my lungs. I had pneumonia and the flu. I’m a type two diabetic and with the underlying conditions it did a lot to my health,” Ray explained.
She’s one of hundreds of people who came out to get a free at-home COVID test being distributed at South DeKalb Mall by county officials but did not it before the popular kits were gone. The South DeKalb location started with 1,300 test kits Thursday morning. Organizers brought in 300 more tests given the demand, but capped out at 1,600 kits in the first two hours of the event. At North DeKalb Mall, organizers passed out more than 650 kits before 9 a.m.
“My family needs some so everybody can get tested for the holidays,” one father named Marvin told CBS46 as he learned the site was out of tests.
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond has been using the county’s emergency COVID funding to distribute COVID response supplies, offer vaccine incentives, and provide PPE across the county. DeKalb is classified by the CDC as an area of high transmission totaling more than 9,400 new cases in the last two weeks.
Thurmond tells CBS46 the turnout at the event was so strong that he will organize another giveaway in the coming weeks.
