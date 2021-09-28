DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The DeKalb County Elections Board has approved Sunday voting, according to board member Karli Swift.
DeKalb County attorney Irene Vander Els is reportedly in the process of researching voting laws and will confirm the dates this week. If approved, two Sundays will be added to the early voting period in October.
State law requires local elections officials to allow early in-person voting beginning on the fourth Monday prior to a primary or election. The election is scheduled to take place on Nov. 2.
Early voting will take place Oct. 12 through 29 and the voter registration deadline for the upcoming city elections is Oct. 4.
DeKalb County Advance Voting Locations
- Bessie Branham Recreation Center (2051 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30317)
- Lynwood Recreation Center (3360 Osborne Road NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319)
- Berean Christian Church – Family Life Center (2197 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088)
- DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office (4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032)
- Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library (5234 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA 30084)
- Stonecrest Library (3123 Klondike Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038)
- County Line-Ellenwood Library (4331 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294)
- Dunwoody Library (5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road., Dunwoody, GA 30338)
Click here for additional information about the general municipal/special election.
