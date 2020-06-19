DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- The offices of the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections closed its doors Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The temporary employee began work on June 11 at the offices on Memorial Drive in Decatur. Officials told CBS46 that the employee tested positive on Thursday.
The DeKalb County Board of Health says a 14-day self-quarantine and a COVID-19 test have been recommended for all employees who work in the office and who may have come in contact with that employee.
According to authorities, the county’s Board of Elections will seek permission from the Georgia Secretary of State to postpone the certification of DeKalb’s June 9 election results, which was to be certified on Friday.
