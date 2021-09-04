CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County family is asking for help after spending countless nights awake, wondering what happened to their loved one.
18-year old DeMarco Williams was shot and killed just over a year ago outside of his home.
"It's hard. Like every day I think about him," said his mother, Erica Lynch.
His father heard the gunshots that day. "It seems like it just happened yesterday," said Joey Williams.
Williams was shot and killed in August 2020. Over a year last, DeKalb County Police say they have no leads.
"We at least thought by now somebody would have spoke up," said DeMarco's grandmother, Rena Holmes.
His family described him as a good teenager with a bright future. "A loving person. Loved to joke around, have fun, sports, hang with his friends," said Lynch.
Following his death, investigators released a sketch of a person of interest they say they still have not identified.
His family says they don't want to go another day not knowing who took his life.
"I want them to know I forgive them but they need to come clean," said Williams.
His grandmother tells us she will not rest until there is justice. "They're still out there and they have not been caught and if you know anything, if you know anything about my grandchild's death, speak up! "I want justice. I'm not going to rest until justice be done and people out there know who killed my grandson."
DeKalb County Police ask if you have any information, contact: 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS!
You can receive a reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.