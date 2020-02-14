DEKALB CO, Ga (CBS46)—DeKalb County fire arson investigators have been called to investigate a fire that occurred at a townhome.
The fire started Friday morning around 2 a.m. near the 5900 block of Dogwood Manor in Lithonia.
Fire officials said the fire was suspicious because they believe the fire started outside of the townhome. There was minimum damage done to the home, officials reported.
A mom and her two children were home at the time of the fire.
Firefighters escorted the mom outside of the home when units arrived.
