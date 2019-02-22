DeKalb County, GA (CBS46) A firefighter with the DeKalb County Fire Department is dead after a crash Thursday night in Gwinnett County.
Ethan Wootton, 19, was killed in the crash on Stone Mountain Highway near East Park Place, which happened around 11 p.m.
According to police, Wootton was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by 20 year-old Joshua Chi of Lawrenceville.
Chi allegedly crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle. Wootton died on the scene.
Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Wootton had just graduated and became a member of the department in January. He was assigned to Station 20/A.
DeKalb County Fire Chief Darnell Fullum called his death "tragic and untimely" in a Facebook post.
Funeral details have not been released.
No word on charges.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
