LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Reports of a vehicle fire turned into so much more when Dekalb County fire units discovered a body within the engulfed van Friday morning.
It happened on Coffee and Lithonia Roads at South Stone Mountain.
Dekalb County police were called to the scene to investigate. The circumstances surrounding the burned body remain unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. CBS46 is at the scene and will have the latest updates as more details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.