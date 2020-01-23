DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County is surveying unincorporated areas of the county in an effort to eradicate blight and revitalize properties.
The county has started collecting data for the Comprehensive Property Conditions Survey which will identify property conditions within the unincorporated areas of the county.
"The survey is an additional tool to revitalize DeKalb," said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. The information collected will be used to create a database that will track and record blighted properties.
The data collection will be conducted by Cyclomedia Technologies Inc. The survey is expected to be completed by June 2020. The data will be used to develop a long-term solution for blight removal.
