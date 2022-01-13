DECATUR, Ga. – To honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one metro county is stepping up to help those who are struggling with food insecurities in their community.
DeKalb County officials say they will commemorate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a weekend marked with a food distribution, COVID-19 test distribution and prayer.
“The Board of Commissioners and I have proclaimed this King Holiday weekend as a time for Prayer, Healing and Restoration,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.
REALTED: MLK DAY: Here is a list of events happening across the metro area starting Jan. 10
Starting on Jan. 15 at 9 a.m., the county will distribute 3,500 boxes containing produce, chicken hindquarters and a dozen eggs at the following locations:
- Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, Ga. 30084
- Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Rd., Decatur, Ga. 30035
- Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, Ga. 30038
- Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Rd., Stone Mountain, Ga. 30088
- The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, Ga. 30032
- New Life Church, 3592 Flat Shoals Rd., Decatur, GA 30034
Then on Jan. 16, the DeKalb Pastors Christian Alliance will lead a countywide day of Prayer for Healing and Restoration.
On Jan. 17 at 9 a.m., the county will distribute a total of 10,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits at the following locations, weather permitting:
- The Gallery at South DeKalb, 2801 Candler Rd., Decatur, Ga. 30034.
- North DeKalb Mall, 2050 Lawrenceville Hwy., Decatur, Ga. 30033
- Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Hwy., Atlanta, Ga. 30345
According to the press release, residents will be able to remain in their vehicles when receiving at-home test kits, and walk-ups are welcome. The number of test kits will be limited to one per person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.