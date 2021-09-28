ATLANTA (CBS46) -- DeKalb County will give a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccination on Oct. 2.
The vaccinations will be given from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Mall at Stonecrest, 2929 Turner Hill Road. All persons receiving a vaccination also will receive a $100 prepaid debit card.
MedCura Health also will offer free COVID-19 tests.
Persons will be able to remain in their vehicles when receiving vaccinations, and walk-ups are welcome.
COVID-19 vaccinations are free, however participants are asked to bring insurance information and a photo identification, if available. While participants will not be billed, an administration fee may be applied for Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance.
Everyone will have a choice of the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Additionally, those who are eligible and have completed their primary Pfizer vaccine series can receive a booster shot at this event. Booster shots have not been approved at this time for those who received the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine.
As of Sept. 28 in DeKalb County, 379,696 residents, or 51 percent, are fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
