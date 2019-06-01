DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police reported a group of 20 to 26 suspects allegedly vandalized DeKalb County’s Maloof Administrative Building in Decatur.
The incident happened in downtown Decatur around 9:30 p.m Friday night.
DeKalb County Police reported 20 to 26 adults were seen wearing masks, hoods and gloves walking towards the building.
Video footage from a surveillance camera nearby, captured the suspects breaking several windows and doors with hammers and pick axes and were also seen spray painting the building.
According to officials, this is an on-going investigation.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-270-0413.
