ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Summer may have just started but it is already time for back to school.
School buses will start rolling in just 3 weeks -- and the DeKalb county board of health opened their centers Saturday for their "back to school rush".
The board of health opened for extra hours to help make sure parents don't miss the school vaccination requirements.
Services include immunizations, vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screenings.. And even sports physicals.
While Saturday's rush ended at 1 there will be more throughout the month.
Monday, July 29, through Thursday, august 1 - and again from Monday, august 5, through Wednesday, august 7.
Centers will be open from 8:15 a.m. Until 7:00 p.m.
Locations include
• Clifton springs health center, 3110 Clifton Springs rd., Decatur.
• east DeKalb health center, 2277 s. Stone Mountain-Lithonia rd., Lithonia.
• north Dekalb health center, 3807 Clairmont rd., ne, Chamblee.
• T.O. Vinson health center, 440 Winn way, Decatur.
Parents should bring:
• each child and his/her immunization record.
• cash, a debit or credit card, or a check drawn from a Georgia bank.
• each child’s insurance card. The board of health accepts Medicaid, Peachcare
For kids and state health benefit plan (blue cross/blue shield and united
Healthcare). Other insurance plans may be accepted. Please call to verify.
For more information about school health entry requirements or any of the DeKalb
County board of health’s services and programs, visit www.dekalbhealth.net or call
(404) 294-3700.
