ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hundreds of family’s lined up to drive thru and get vaccinated while getting food from the Dekalb County’s distribution event.
“I’m vaccinated, my husbands vaccinated, so we figured he should be to,” said a Dekalb County mom… “come on out and do it man it may mean your life.”
Dekalb County Board of Health medical professionals and fire rescue paramedics and EMTS administered free COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 12-years-old and up at four drive-thru locations:
· James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021
· Former K-Mart store parking lot at 5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville, GA 30340
· Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034
· New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038
“It’s free and it’s what we do on behalf of our citizens to fight this insidious virus that’s taken over 960 lives in DeKalb county alone we’re in this fight till the end,” said Dekalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.
Thurmond said they’re not only increasing rates of vaccinations but feeding the underserved.
“The economy is opening up but people are still suffering so the most important thing we’ve done quite frankly is to provide food to families who need it,” said Thurmond.
In the COVID-19 care Baskets you get Georgia grown fruits and vegetables packed in with a dozen of Georgia produced eggs.
DeKalb County Board of Health medical professionals and Fire Rescue paramedics and EMTs administering free COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 12 and older.At four drive-thru locations:In Clarkston, Doraville, Decatur and Stonecrest @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/3cxDe0XBSF— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) June 5, 2021
“Certainly, addressing those underlying root causes of disease that place communities of color at high risk of COVID-19 is critical, “explains Interim District Health Director Sandra J. Valenciano, M.D., M.P.H.
According to Dekalb County officials this is not the last event, they will continue to work together in order to meet the needs of the community and increase vaccination rates among underserved populations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.