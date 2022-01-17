DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — DeKalb County honored Martin Luther King Jr. with a special event on Monday. County officials spent the day honoring healthcare workers and giving away thousands of COVID test kits.
In the outdoor program at South DeKalb Mall,
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond dedicated the program to honor healthcare professionals.
CBS46's Monica Pearson serving as emcee as hundreds of attendees waited inside the warmth of their cars to celebrate the holiday and to get a free COVID test kit.
In the second testing giveaway, the county set out to hand out 10,000 at home tests across three locations.
They gave away 2,000 in the first hour of
the county event serving as the conclusion to 3 days of programs focused on prayer, healing and in the name of Dr. King.
The event limited testing kits to 1 per person here at South DeKalb Mall, North DeKalb Mall and Plaza Fiesta.
