Dekalb County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Residents in Dekalb County can pick up fresh groceries for free.
The county is partnering with the Georgia Department of Agriculture and Georgia Farmers to distribute 1,200 boxes of produce and 1,200 bags of chicken to people in need.
Residents can pick up supplies at Panthersville Stadium in Decatur and Hallford Stadium in Clarkston. Both drive through locations open starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 22 until supplies last.
