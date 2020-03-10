DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) – Public health concerns over coronavirus has shifted a Dekalb County town hall meeting to switch to a new format.
On Tuesday, Dekalb County officials have announced a virtual town hall meeting about coronavirus and the county’s preparedness measures.
According to a press release, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, the Board of Commissioners, District Health Director Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford and DeKalb County School District Interim Superintendent Ramona Tyson will host the virtual town hall meeting.
The virtual town hall meeting will be on Wednesday, March 11, from 7 to 9 p.m., and can be accessed via:
Comcast Cable Channel 23 in DeKalb County
Facebook live: www.facebook.com/ItsInDeKalbGa
Questions are being accepted now and during the town hall via:
Email at townhall@dekalbcountyga.gov.
