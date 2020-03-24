DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Officials in DeKalb County are taking action to stop the virus from spreading.
DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond issued an executive order with a voluntary curfew and asks residents to comply between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day with exceptions for some essential services.
The order also bans gathering of more than 10 people and closes all county playgrounds.
