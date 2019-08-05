DEKALB COUNTY,Ga. (CBS46) -- A trip to the landfill is a part of the job for Ishmail Kareem. He’s a local contractor who said he witnessed an environmental mess last week.
“I put a lot of effort into recycling so once I saw it next to me and realized what was on the ground I was like wow, so this is what happens when I actually throw my recycling in the bin and spend time separating it,” Kareem said.
Kareem snapped this photograph after he said he witnessed a DeKalb County sanitation truck dump a load into the landfill containing trash and recyclables.
“Why are we as residents taking the time and the effort and the energy to recycle if the items aren’t going to be recycle?,” Kareem asked.
Dekalb County officials began investigating the concern and released the following statement:
The commingling of household garbage with recyclable materials is a violation of the DeKalb County Sanitation Division's standard operational procedures.
While it is not clear from the provided photo and video that a violation occurred, the Sanitation Division is committed to addressing any reported incidences of county employees commingling recyclables with household garbage.
Residents with concerns about DeKalb County Sanitation Division’s collection services can contact the division by calling 404-294-2900 or emailing sanitation@dekalbcountyga.com.
Kareem stands by his original claim, even though the County said his evidence is inconclusive.
