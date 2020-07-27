STONECREST, Ga (CBS46) – Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department is investigating an early morning hotel fire.
Firefighters said one person was taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation, but no one was seriously injured.
Firefighters were called to the Red Roof Inn on Fairington Road in Stonecrest around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning on reports of a fire there.
The fire is believed to have started between one of the walls inside the hotel and could be electrical but the exact cause is still being investigated.
