DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- An alleged arsonist is behind bars accused of a massive fire inside a Family Dollar store in Dekalb County.
We first brought you this story Friday when showing you the dramatic surveillance video.
County Fire Marshal's Office investigators say they've arrested Makeda Jennings for first-degree arson. Monday, power remained out for an eighth day at a laundromat next door to the crime scene off Covington Highway.
"We're unable to run our business. We can't do anything. Georgia power is giving us the run around," said Stanley Ridgeway, the co-owner of The Muddy Laundry Room.
A detective tells us Jennings was identified by someone using a tip-line which offered up to ten-thousand dollars to anyone who identifies the suspect in surveillance videos. They say they believe she is the woman on video grabbing a drink from a refrigerator just before allegedly starting the fire in an aisle.
Within about a minute, the whole store was overcome with smoke. The fire destroyed about $150,000 of merchandise and did about the same in structural damage, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.
The Ridgeways say the smoke and water piled up in their businesses next door too.
"It doesn't only affect us. It affects the neighborhood because people can't wash their clothes. A lot of people don't have cars. They live in the area, they walk here. So now it's affecting them tremendously," said Stanley Ridgeway.
Starlat Ridgeway, co-owner of the business with her husband, says she is overall thankful no one was hurt but so many people rely on their business for clean clothes. "That one decision affected so many people."
We dug through Jenning's criminal records and found a history of charges for battery, theft, terroristic threats and attempting to take a weapon from a public official.
