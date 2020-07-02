DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Residents in DeKalb County received an Emergency Alert from the county warning about the surge in COVID-19 cases and urging people to wear masks.
"The number of COVID-19 cases is rapidly increasing in DeKalb and across Georgia," the alert stated. "Protect yourself and others: Wear a mask when you go outside. Practice social distancing. Stay home when possible. Wash or sanitize your hands often. Get tested!"
The message from DeKalb County comes less than 24 hours after the state set a new daily record of cases with more than 2,400. Emory Health officials warned Wednesday that rising cases in Atlanta could become more problematic and possibly overwhelm the hospitals if the current spike continues.
For his part, Governor Kemp has been on a state tour encouraging mask use when outside your home. However, he's stopped short of mandating masks across the state. The only major Georgia city mandating masks is the city of Savannah.
