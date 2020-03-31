DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- As coronavirus cases continue to climb throughout Georgia so do the numerous questions about the virus. The DeKalb County Board of Health announced Tuesday an alternative hotline to the state's current hotline to provide more information to residents.
The call center will provide information related to risks, prevention, symptoms, isolation, community resources and testing.
The call center is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and can be reached by calling (404) 294-3700, Option 1.
