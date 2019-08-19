TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Tucker Middle School teacher is under investigation in connection to an alleged incident inside a bathroom at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody.
Dunwoody Police Sergeant Robert Parsons told CBS46 News that a teenager told officers he was approached by a man in a bathroom. Police said while in the bathroom, the suspect began asking the teenager personal questions, then somehow lured the victim into a bathroom stall.
The suspect allegedly asked the teen to expose himself; then grabbed the victim's pants. The teen was able to get out of the bathroom and alerted his parents to the situation. The teen's father spotted the suspect and chased after him but he was able to get away, police said.
The Dekalb County School District has confirmed that one of its teachers is under investigation in connection with the incident.
Tucker Middle School Principal Kathy Cunningham, Ph.D., sent the following statement home to parents about the allegations:
DeKalb County School District (DCSD) is committed to providing a safe and welcoming learning environment for students and staff. This weekend, DCSD administrators were made aware by an employee that he was accused of criminal conduct at Perimeter Mall. Staff immediately reported the incident to the Office of Legal Affairs and DCSD Public Safety.
Throughout the weekend, DCSD Public Safety worked swiftly with the City of Dunwoody Police Department and provided information to assist in their investigation of the alleged incident at Perimeter Mall. The City of Dunwoody Police Department is now handling the investigation and charges.
The allegations, if verified and true, will lead to immediate termination. All accusations of employee misconduct, off-site allegations included, are investigated thoroughly by DCSD personnel to ensure student and staff safety. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions. Thank you.
Immediate termination, loss of teaching certificate, castration, and 10 years or more in Jackson prison would be good start.
