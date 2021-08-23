DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dekalb Parents are speaking out about Dekalb County School district's decision late Friday to shut down its middle school FLEX virtual learning program, and have teachers conducting the in-person classes also teach those learning virtually.
“We thought with the FLEX academy option we would know what the deal was every day, that he [Patricia's son] would be signing on and doing school,” said Patricia Richardson, who has a son in middle school in Dekalb County. “This is unfortunately par for the course. The way that Dekalb County School district communicates with its stake holders is to drop these bombs after 5pm on a Friday.”
Dekalb County parents and teachers were told Friday the school district's FLEX virtual schooling would be shutdown due to enrolled students exceeding capacity. Teachers teaching in-person students now have to teach virtual students also. @cbs46 #COVID19 #BacktoSchool2021 pic.twitter.com/Rffb2xN1PH— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) August 23, 2021
In the letter it announcing the change, it cites the high number of students enrolled in the virtual program as exceeding capacity and forcing the new virtual program begin.
“My concern now is for those teachers who spent the weekend scrambling to figure out how to pivot back to hybrid learning, when they were promised from the outset they wouldn’t have to teach hybrid anymore,” Richardson said.
The CDC on Monday released new tips for back to school learning saying it is critically important to consider the health and well-being of students and staff.
The pandemic has caused headaches all round for educators trying to deliver the best and safe schooling for all.
Decatur City Schools will discuss further on Tuesday night possibly making vaccinations mandatory for staff and students, after making the announcements earlier this month.
“Can we require vaccinations for staff and students?" said Maggie Fehrman, City Schools of Decatur Superintendent. "And that is something that we are working on, we are working with our legal counsel to see if this is something we could do. We would first concentrate on satff and then look to students.”
For Patricia Richardson she would love to see her son not have to be learning virtually but not until it is safe.
“We have no intention of putting him back in person before he’s fully vaccinated,” Richardson said.
Dekalb County School District in a statement regarding the change to their virtual schooling program to CBS46 said;
This is an opportunity for middle school students across the district to receive the highest level of classroom instruction from their home school’s teacher.
