DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A development firm is trying to get a busy retail area annexed into Brookhaven, but DeKalb County is putting up a fight. Officials field an objection, citing several concerns.
“They have to do with the management of infrastructure, with the regulation of development,” said DeKalb County Commissioner Jeff Rader.
If annexed, Brookhaven would absorb 27 acres near North Druid Hills and Briarcliff roads. The area includes a Target, a Quick Trip and several fast food restaurants including what would be Brookhaven’s first Chick Fil A.
“This is actually in a tax allocation district so the incremental tax revenues that we derive from these areas are already intended to be spent in those areas,” Rader said.
There are also preliminary plans to tear down Briarcliff Station, known for its authentic eateries, and put up some sort of mixed-use development.
“Apartments are coming all over the place,” one customer said.
Brookhaven responded to the objection in a statement;
“The City of Brookhaven received a list of the County’s objections, but they do not appear to have any basis in facts or law. There seems to be a continuing misperception that Brookhaven sought this annexation or precipitated it. This is not true. These landowners have sought to be part of the City of Brookhaven and the City of Brookhaven is obligated by state law to accept such applications for review. The tax allocation district discussed by Commissioner Rader predated the creation of the City of Brookhaven and is not a reasonable part of this discussion.This is the same process by which 2,000 residents of LaVista Park applied for and achieved annexation last month, but without objection from the County.”
“The next step is the arbitration process associated with the objection,” commissioner Rader told reporter Ashley Thompson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.