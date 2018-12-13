DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- A DeKalb County officer has died after being shot by a suspect Thursday night.
According to police dispatch, the officer was shot in the head at I-20 and Candler Road while conducting a traffic stop. Police have not released his identity but say the officer had been with the police force approximately a year and a half.
During the traffic stop, the suspect got out of vehicle and fled the scene. The officer followed pursuit and was then shot by the suspect.
Responding officers located the suspect where he was hiding behind a store. The suspect then shot a police K9. Other officers returned fire, killing the suspect.
The K9 was critically injured.
The GBI has been requested to investigate the shooting.
