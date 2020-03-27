ATLATNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dekalb County authorities announced Friday an executive order to shelter-in-place for residents amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The order is effective Saturday, March 28 at 9 p.m. until further notice, according to the press release.
“We are trying to save lives from the serious COVID-19 public health threat,” CEO Michael Thurmond said.
According to the order, “individuals are permitted to leave their places of residence only to provide or receive certain essential services or engage in certain essential activities and work for essential businesses and essential governmental functions.”
