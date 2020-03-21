DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The DeKalb County Clerk of Superior Court’s office announced on Saturday that it will initiate socially distant services starting Monday, March 23.
The delivery service will remain in effect until April 13.
According to officials, Clerk of Superior Court Debra DeBerry made the decision to offer socially distant services to protect her staff and to be responsible to the greater DeKalb community.
“We want to be part of flattening the curve of COVID-19,” DeBerry said.
Donica L. Kennon, Public Information Officer for the department, released this information:
The office will fulfill its constitutional mandates in a primarily virtual environment in line with the Supreme Courts Emergency Order. Non-emergency services, including passport applications, notary commissions, trade names and adoptions, will not available until April 13. The Clerk’s office has invested over $6 million on technology which allows this socially distant service delivery and continues to work with the county to facilitate enhanced remote access. If there are any concerns about accessing the website or the office, please visit the Contact Us link at www.dksuperiorclerk.com . All inquiries will be responded to within 24 hours.
Customers can electronically file criminal, civil, and real estate documents at www.dksuperiorclerk.com.
If you are a victim of domestic violence or your health and safety is at risk and need assistance please call 911 or contact the Women’s Resource Center Hotline at 404-688-9436, or Tapestry at 404-299-2185 for those for whom English is not their primary language.
