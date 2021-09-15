DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Dekalb County Police Department K9 officer D'Jango was awarded the Exceptional Merit Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal by DKPD for his apprehension of a suspect wanted for 11 felonies.
During the apprehension, the armed suspect shot D'Jango in the leg, which resulted in his leg being amputated.
Despite being wounded, D'Jango held onto the suspect until he was called off.
DKPD posted about the incident and honor on Facebook on Wednesday.
