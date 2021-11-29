DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — DeKalb County Police Department made a significant bust over the weekend.
According to a tweet by the department, they took two guns, multiple pounds of marijuana and $8,000 off the streets.
The items were recovered on the 2500 block of Candler Road near Misty Waters Drive and a man was arrested.
The department's K-9 officer, Drago, was involved in the bust.
