DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — DeKalb County Police Department made a significant bust over the weekend.

According to a tweet by the department, they took two guns, multiple pounds of marijuana and $8,000 off the streets.

The items were recovered on the 2500 block of Candler Road near Misty Waters Drive and a man was arrested.

The department's K-9 officer, Drago, was involved in the bust.

