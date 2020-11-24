DeKalb County officials are set to distribute thousands of COVID-19 care kits to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus on Wednesday.
DeKalb County Police and Fire Rescue recruits will out 10,000 COVID-19 care kits containing two non-surgical masks and hand sanitizer to residents.
The event will be held at the DeKalb County Police Department’s South Precinct on H. F. Shepherd Drive in Decatur starting at 10 a.m.
County officials say the effort is to target neighborhoods hit hard by COVID-19.
