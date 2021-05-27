DEKALB County (CBS46)—DeKalb County police are investigating a highway shooting that happened just before midnight on Thurday.
Police responded to a person shot call on I-285 northbound near the Church Street exit.
Police have released few details, but CBS46 learned at least one person was shot and rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
“Investigators are actively working to determine what caused the shooting,” according to a police spokesperson.
While investigating, detectives shut down all lanes on I-285 northbound near the crime scene for several hours.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
