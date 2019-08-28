DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dekalb County police are asking for help in two unsolved homicides.
In the first case, detectives are looking to identify a man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in June.
According to Det. Drew Collins, the two were walking in a parking lot on Memorial Drive.
"They were side by side, at another point he was kind of leading her," Collins said.
Collins told CBS46 the man most likely knew the victim, Carithea Hartfield, who was believed to be carrying the knife she was later stabbed with.
Collins said Hartfield had the knife for protection and the suspect was possibly trying to rob or sexually assault her.
"Let us know so we can find justice and peace for that family," he said.
The second case happened in July, when a man was found dead in his car at a gas station on Panola Road.
Police told CBS46 William Stewart was assaulted and made a call to a family member shortly after.
"You can hear him gasping for his breath, he was not able to speak," said Det. Krenshaw.
There are no leads in this case on who might have killed Stewart.
His car was off, hazard lights were on and nothing was missing when officers arrived.
Dekalb Police are asking anyone with information on either case to call them, or crime stoppers to remain anonymous.
