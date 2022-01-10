DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police departments from four different metro jurisdictions gathered Monday morning to share frustrations over what they call inaction from the County School District to implement proper speeding technology in school zones.
Law enforcement agencies told CBS46 the district has been reportedly ignoring emails, calls and even their legal teams since 2019 and now they are hoping to see change by going public.
Police chiefs from Dunwoody, Chamblee, Brookhaven and Doraville gave CBS46 a copy of a letter that they said they sent to district last November.
In the letter all four agencies asked the district to sign off on their permit applications for the Department of Transportation, so they could implement cameras that detect people speeding in school zones. That request was ignored.
“Starting in late 2019 and continuing into 2020 first Chamblee, then Brookhaven then followed by Dunwoody and Doraville approved a vendor for our Automated Traffic Enforcement Safety Devices Program and reached out to the County School District soliciting their support for our applications to the Georgia Department of Transportation,” Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan said.
In 2018, a new law authorized cameras that could snap pictures of people speeding in school zones for police departments who successfully conduct a speed study and show cameras are necessary for that area.
Police said that data collected by all four departments shows thousands of speeding violations around school areas, some even resulting in fatal accidents.
“They expressed some concern about equity and how it would impact students of color and we tried to explain that it’s an automated system," Chief Grogan said of his conversation with school district officials. "It’s probably the least bias of any system, it’s not a person so it doesn’t detect the race of the person they are trying to pull over.”
He said the district also expressed concern over pictures that may be taken of students in the area.
But the police chief reassured that any pictures taken of students would remain private and would not be used for anything.
Meanwhile, police say that they just don’t have enough resources to patrol school zone areas efficiently.
“We are seeking the cameras around three different schools, it would be difficult for us to put an officer in every one of those school zones every day we just couldn’t do it."
Since the request has taken over two years, police say that even if the school district got back to them they would likely have to conduct brand new speed studies from scratch and wait for approval from the Department of Transportation all over again.
CBS46 has reached out to the County School District for comment but has not heard back at this time.
