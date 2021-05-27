DEKALB County (CBS46)—DeKalb County police are investigating a highway shooting that happened early Thursday morning.
Police responded to a person shot call on I-285 northbound near the Ponce de Leon exit.
Police have released few details, but CBS46 has learned at least one person was transported to an area hospital. There is no word on the victim's condition.
While investigating, detectives shut down all lanes on I-285 northbound near the crime scene several hours.
CBS46 is working to get more details on this developing story.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.