DEKALB CO., GA (CBS46)—DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured.
The shooting happened at a home on the 800 block of Needle Rock Drive in Stone Mountain around 11 p.m. on Monday night.
Police have not released the victims’ condition or a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
