DEKALB, Ga. (CBS46) – The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County Saturday night.
Police said that at approximately 7:45 a.m., officers responded to calls of a man, later identified as 33-year-old Christan Smith of Ellenwood, walking in the median on Interstate 20.
A DKPD officer took Smith to the parking lot of a gas station at 2701 Candler Road.
While they were in the parking lot, officers learned that Smith had an active warrant for his arrest.
During the process of arresting Smith, officers shot Smith. He died from his injuries.
Police said there was a gun located by Smith’s body. No officers were injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
