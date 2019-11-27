DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County police are looking for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that killed a woman Monday night.
It happened around 8 p.m. on Covington Highway near Young Road.
According to police, 68-year-old Linda Falayi was crossing Covington Highway to get home from the bus stop, when she was struck.
"She was a beautiful person, definitely a beautiful person," Shaquetta Brooks, Falayi's daughter, said. "I just want justice for her."
Brooks told CBS46 the family wishes the driver would have just stopped.
"That's the part that's getting to us the most because we lost our mom in that way and they could have just stopped for her," Brooks said. "She's loved, she will be missed, she has family and she wasn't just nobody and they just drove off."
Police are looking for a 2015-2018 Hyundai Genesis G80 with front end damage on the passenger side.
If you have any information, call DeKalb County police.
