The DeKalb County police officer killed in a multi-vehicle accident in Atlanta one week ago was laid to rest Saturday
According to DeKalb County police, Sergeant Daniel Mobley was struck while he was on the scene of an accident involving another DeKalb County police officer.
The accident happened around 9 a.m. on 75/85 southbound near the Williams Street exit.
Sgt. Mobley was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.
According to DeKalb County police, “We cannot express how much we appreciate the Grady Hospital staff who treated our sergeant.
We thank the Atlanta Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, the Atlanta Fire Rescue, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and all of those who provided their support to the DeKalb County Police Department.
We ask all to pray for Sergeant Mobley and his family.”
Sergeant Mobley was a 22-year veteran with the DeKalb County Police Department.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.
According to a statement from the GSP, "this is an on-going investigation and more details will be released once they are available."
