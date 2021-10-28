ATLANTA (CBS46) — The GBI says a sergeant with the DeKalb County Police Department shot and killed her husband during a domestic incident.
According to the GBI, 53-year-old Sabrina Dorsey shot and killed 50-year-old Lawrence F. Dorsey at their home in Monticello. The shooting was reported at around 7:50 p.m. Oct. 26.
Investigators believe that Sabrina shot Lawrence while he was physically assaulting their daughter. However, this is still an open investigation.
The Jasper County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to assist with the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
