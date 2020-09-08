DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County is receiving national recognition for it's socially distant delivery system strategy implemented during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday it was announced the county ranked fourth, out of a total of 106 counties across the country, for its innovative response to the virus by the Center for Digital Government and National Association of Counties.
“We are transforming the delivery of government services through innovative and cost-effective technology,” said Chief Innovation and Information Officer John Matelski.
DeKalb's delivery strategy is geared towards protecting employees and ensuring the delivery of essential services. It was implemented in March just as Georgia began to record its first positive coronavirus cases.
“Innovative counties are using technology and data to better serve their citizens, respond quickly to citizen needs around COVID-19, and support digital experience initiatives,” said Phil Bertolini, co-director, CDG.
“The DeKalb County Department of Innovation and Technology, under the dynamic leadership of Director John Matelski, are the unsung heroes in our fight against this terrible virus,” said DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond. “Approximately 80 percent of our 5,500 employees can work remotely, ensuring continued service delivery to DeKalb’s residents and customers.”
Over the past year, DeKalb County has enhanced its technology services in several ways, including:
- Enabling 4,700 of 5,500 county employees who have computers to work remotely
- Providing customers virtual access to county data and services
- Enhancing IT security across to prevent cyber threats
The list of recognized counties included:
1. County of Ventura, Calif.
2. Prince George's County, Md.
3. Snohomish County, Wash.; Westchester County, N.Y.
4. DeKalb County, Ga.
5. Gwinnett County, Ga.
6. Baltimore County, Md.
7. San Joaquin County, Calif.
8. New Castle County, Del.
9. County of San Mateo, Calif.
10. County of Chester, Pa.
