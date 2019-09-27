DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) As DeKalb County is set to open three new elementary schools, a redistricting plan to help relieve overcrowding could end up affecting several students.
Two of the new schools are replacements that can hold more children than the old buildings. The other is a brand new school.
On Thursday, the first public meeting was held regarding the soon-to-open replacement building for Austin Elementary in Dunwoody.
Earlier this week, there were meetings about the replacement school for Pleasantdale Elementary and the new Cross Keys North Elementary.
The redistricting plan that comes with these schools will affect thousands of families within the high school clusters of Chamblee, Dunwoody, Lakeside and Cross Keys.
The meetings are broken into small groups to allow parents to better interact with school district officials. The interim chief operator’s officer for the school district tells us the news-and-improved Austin Elementary alone will allow for 400 more students.
"One of the benefits of this redistricting process and the new elementary school that the board of education approved multiple years ago is to allow us to reduce the number of portable classrooms,” says Daniel Drake, interim Chief Operations Officer of the DeKalb County School District.
One parent who talked with CBS46 News says the plan is way overdue.
"We have many portables in our cluster that are 30 years old, and they have a life span, according to the county, of 13 years. So that's clearly not a short-term plan,” parent Callie Parker told CBS46.
There are several more meetings planned concerning all three new schools.
Austin Elementary School
Dunwoody High School (7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.)
5035 Vermack Road, Dunwoody
October 23, 2019
November 20, 2019
Cross Keys North Elementary School
Chamblee Charter High School (7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.)
3688 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee
October 16, 2019
November 19, 2019
Pleasantdale Elementary School
Lakeside High School (7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.)
3801 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta
October 15, 2019
November 18, 2019
