DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County School District gave an update on the mask protocol for the 2021-2022 school year Monday.
With a focus on providing safe learning environments for students and staff, DCSD said they will bring students back to the buildings so that "we can continue our mission to provide equitable educational services to meet students’ needs."
The District said they will continue to monitor trends in reported cases, including the recently reported increase in the spread of the Delta Variant among unvaccinated people. According to the World Health Organization, the Delta Variant is now the dominant Coronavirus Variant.
The District said, "Key CDC recommended prevention strategies that are essential to the safe delivery of in-person instruction and to help prevent COVID-19 transmission in schools include:
1. Universal and correct use of masks.
2. Physical distancing to the greatest extent possible.
3. Handwashing and respiratory etiquette.
4. Cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities.
5. Contact tracing in combination with isolation and quarantine.
6. Watching out for symptoms of COVID-19, especially if you’ve been around someone who is sick. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should get tested, stay home, and away from others.
7. Getting vaccinated.
DeKalb County School District will implement the following:
- All students must wear masks when riding school buses. This requirement is consistent with the CDC recommendations that all persons should wear masks when utilizing public transportation.
- Masks are required for elementary age students due to no availability of vaccines for this age group. Schools will utilize best practices for cafeterias and other areas where it would be difficult for students to wear masks. (As of July 12, 2021)
- Masks are required for middle and high school students as well as for all staff. Although masks for fully vaccinated staff and students (12 and over) are optional per CDC guidance, out of an abundance of caution, masks will be required in all buildings
The District will continue to monitor cases within the County and the District while reserving the right to update its practices, including the requirement for all staff and students to wear masks.
The District will continue to work with community partners to address vaccination requests, surveillance testing or pool testing based on the most current research, medical consultation and rise in cases.
