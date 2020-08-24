A female Aedes albopictus mosquito feeding on a human host. Under experimental conditions the Aedes albopictus mosquito, also known as the Asian Tiger Mosquito, has been found to be a vector of West Nile Virus. Aedes also spreads zika virus. Aedes is a genus of the Culicine family of mosquitoes. Image courtesy CDC/James Gathany, 2000. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).