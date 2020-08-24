DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The DeKalb County Board of Health on Monday confirmed its first human case of West Nile virus infection in the county for the year.
The patient, a female in her 60's, lives in an unincorporated area of Decatur. Last year, one human case of West Nile virus in DeKalb County was confirmed on September 13.
Due to COVID-19, the Board of Health is not performing its usual door-to-door canvas of the affected area. Larvicide -- which keeps young mosquitoes from becoming flying, biting adults -- has been applied in low-lying areas and storm drains throughout the county, including the area where the case resides.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, no data or scientific evidence suggests that COVID-19 or other similar coronaviruses are spread by mosquitoes, although West Nile and COVID-19 share similar symptoms. Health officials say these similarities underscore the importance of having symptoms evaluated by a medical professional, particularly if you’ve recently spent an extended amount of time outdoors without wearing insect repellent.
The DeKalb Board of Health advises residents do the following to reduce mosquitoes in and around their homes:
• Reduce mosquito breeding in your yard by eliminating standing water in gutters and items such as planters, toys, wheelbarrows and old tires.
• Discourage mosquitoes from resting in your yard by trimming tall grass, weeds and vines.
• Make sure window and door screens fit tightly to keep mosquitoes out of your home.
To prevent being bitten by mosquitoes:
• Reduce outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk, when the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus are most active.
• Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535. Apply according to label instructions.
• Spray clothing with products containing permethrin. Also apply according to label instructions.
• Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors, particularly at dawn and dusk and in areas with large numbers of mosquitoes.
For more information about the West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses, contact the DeKalb County Board of Health’s Environmental Health division at 404-508-7900 or visit www.dekalbhealth.net/envhealth.
