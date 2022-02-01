STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) — A fire tore through an apartment complex in DeKalb County on Tuesday afternoon forcing residents out of their homes, and now, they're dealing with the devastating damages.
“How can you one day have everything, and the next day in an instant everything is just gone like I just don’t understand that," said Wesley Providence resident Tylai Mitchell.
Crews from DeKalb County Fire and Rescue remained at the scene late into the night. The fire is now under control but not before it tore through at least 28 units at the Wesley Providence Apartments in Stonecrest.
"The fire actually started on one side of the building and then got up to the roof and ran the entire roof which is why the entire roof is gone," said Capt. Jaeson Daniels of the Dekalb County Fire Department.
The number of people impacted by this massive fire is still unclear. However, we know the Red Cross was helping at least 10 families Tuesday night and released the following statement:
"Along with providing emotional support, our volunteers are working closely with apartment management to meet the immediate emergency needs of 10 families still at the scene, including help with temporary lodging, food, clothing, personal care items and other essentials. Red Cross assistance will also be available for residents who made other arrangements this evening but may still have emergency needs tomorrow. Caseworkers will continue to follow up with all affected families in the days ahead to help them get back on their feet with recovery guidance and support."
DeKalb County Fire tells us they believe everyone who was inside made it out but they won’t be sure until they are able to do a search of the debris.
"My 86-year-old Mother was sleep but thank God for the residents on the first floor, they started banging on her door and told her that the building was on fire and she was able to get out," said Nelson Martinez
The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in one of the top units. It quickly spread across the roof of the building, parts of which collapsed under the intensity of the fire and weight of the water. Smoke could be seen for miles.
Even now, firefighters continue to pour water on the building some seven hours later. The situation was so dangerous, firefighters had to use drones as part of their operation to put out the flames.
"It’s giving us an elevated view. Essentially, since we can’t put anyone inside the building right now, the drones are our eyes to actually witness and see what’s going on at the core of the apartment where it’s actually burning," said Captain Jaeson Daniels, DeKalb County Fire and Rescue.
CBS46's Zac Summers spoke to a resident who lost everything but jumped into action to make sure her neighbors got out of the building with their lives. Sarah France says she nearly had a anxiety attack when she saw her apartment building on fire.
"At first, I panicked," she said.
That is until she thought about her neighbors still inside.
"I ran back through the building screaming and beating on everybody’s door, telling them to get out," France explained.
Cpt. Daniels says it appears the building did not have firewalls, at least in the roof, allowing the fire to jump from one unit to another.
"All it has to do is get to the attic and, unfortunately, it’s very easy for it to burn an entire building which looks like what the case is here today," Cpt. Daniels said. "I just pray everybody’s OK."
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
